Photo 1815
Promise
In spite of the promised cold snap, the sheer number of Snowdrops herald the coming of Spring.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
4
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1815
photos
90
followers
64
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
25th February 2023 6:15pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
I've never seen one so well isolated like this.
February 25th, 2023
George
ace
@marlboromaam
. I had to work hard to get the right angle to isolate it and ended up nettling myself, but it was worth it!
February 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful close up capture!
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely close up.
February 25th, 2023
