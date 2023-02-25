Previous
Next
Promise by gaf005
Photo 1815

Promise

In spite of the promised cold snap, the sheer number of Snowdrops herald the coming of Spring.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I've never seen one so well isolated like this.
February 25th, 2023  
George ace
@marlboromaam. I had to work hard to get the right angle to isolate it and ended up nettling myself, but it was worth it!
February 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful close up capture!
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely close up.
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise