Winter Heath by gaf005
Photo 1822

Winter Heath

I don't think I've ever looked at a close up of heather before to discover the individually intricate flowers which make up its overall effect to brighten up winter.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
What a beautiful flower.
March 4th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful flower & capture.
March 4th, 2023  
