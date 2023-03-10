Previous
Next
Freesing by gaf005
Photo 1828

Freesing

The rest of the country has snow and freezing temperatures; here the shops now have Freesias, my wife's favourite flower.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
These are lovely
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise