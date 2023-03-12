Previous
Within by gaf005
Photo 1830

Within

The external beauty of the Freesia is replicated internally.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Superb
March 12th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
What beautiful colours
March 12th, 2023  
