Photo 1830
Within
The external beauty of the Freesia is replicated internally.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
2
3
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley
ace
Superb
March 12th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
What beautiful colours
March 12th, 2023
