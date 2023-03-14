Previous
Drip, drip, drip... by gaf005
Photo 1832

Drip, drip, drip...

We've had a dripping tap for weeks - and it's getting worse. It was supposed to be repaired yesterday - but it wasn't! Tyring to capture the droplet at its most elongated before gravity wins and it disappears in a drip, is harder than it looks.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
