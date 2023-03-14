Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1832
Drip, drip, drip...
We've had a dripping tap for weeks - and it's getting worse. It was supposed to be repaired yesterday - but it wasn't! Tyring to capture the droplet at its most elongated before gravity wins and it disappears in a drip, is harder than it looks.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1832
photos
90
followers
66
following
501% complete
View this month »
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
14th March 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close