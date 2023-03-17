Previous
Out of Sight by gaf005
Photo 1835

Out of Sight

Hidden away under the leaves of the Common Comfrey are these buds waiting for the sun to shine.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
A lovely detailed image
March 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How very interesting.
March 17th, 2023  
