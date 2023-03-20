Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1838
Drenched
This Japanese Quince caught my eye in the rain as I walked past a graveyard where it was blooming.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
20th March 2023 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful. Your capture of the raindrops on the quince excellent.
March 20th, 2023
