Drenched by gaf005
Photo 1838

Drenched

This Japanese Quince caught my eye in the rain as I walked past a graveyard where it was blooming.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Beautiful. Your capture of the raindrops on the quince excellent.
March 20th, 2023  
