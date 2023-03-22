Previous
Next
Wavering by gaf005
Photo 1840

Wavering

Unlike yesterday's flower, this 'Star Magnolia' is fully open and flapping in the breeze.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful sharpness with a nicely blurred background
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise