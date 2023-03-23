Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1841
The Rough and the Smooth.
The ancient Sweet Chestnut trees at Herstmonceux Castle in Sussex have the most amazing shapes and shades.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1841
photos
90
followers
66
following
504% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st March 2023 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Ooo! Gnarly textures!
March 23rd, 2023
Jo Worboys
Wonderful textures
March 23rd, 2023
