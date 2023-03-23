Previous
The Rough and the Smooth. by gaf005
The Rough and the Smooth.

The ancient Sweet Chestnut trees at Herstmonceux Castle in Sussex have the most amazing shapes and shades.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Ooo! Gnarly textures!
March 23rd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful textures
March 23rd, 2023  
