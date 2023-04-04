Previous
Bunny by gaf005
Photo 1853

Bunny

My wife spotted this young rabbit amidst the daffodils on a sunny day and it kindly stayed put while I trained my camera on it.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Nick ace
So much better than my rabbit pic, sniff
April 4th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
So sweet!
April 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute
April 4th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Adorable!
April 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So sweet!
April 4th, 2023  
Carole G ace
Oh he's cute
April 4th, 2023  
