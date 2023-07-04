Previous
Ouch! by gaf005
Ouch!

This Southern Globethistle looks distinctly dangerous.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A stunning image!
July 4th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great shot looks like a firework popping.
July 4th, 2023  
