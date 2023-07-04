Sign up
Photo 1944
Ouch!
This Southern Globethistle looks distinctly dangerous.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
2
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1944
photos
92
followers
70
following
532% complete
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd July 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image!
July 4th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great shot looks like a firework popping.
July 4th, 2023
