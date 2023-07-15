Previous
You Called? by gaf005
You Called?

We were sat eating lunch and on the nearby bird feeders this Great Spotted Woodpecker appeared, but was distracted by something.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
July 15th, 2023  
