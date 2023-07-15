Sign up
Previous
Photo 1955
You Called?
We were sat eating lunch and on the nearby bird feeders this Great Spotted Woodpecker appeared, but was distracted by something.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th July 2023 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
July 15th, 2023
