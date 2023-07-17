Sign up
Photo 1957
Droplets
The rain did not deter us and even enhanced the photos.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
3
5
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1957
photos
92
followers
70
following
536% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
14th July 2023 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Suzanne
ace
Another great flower shot. Droplets excellent. Faviurite
July 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
July 17th, 2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
I love raindrops on flowers. It just seems to add something to the photos.
July 18th, 2023
