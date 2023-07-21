Previous
If.... by gaf005
If....

The Mill and Millpond at Batemans, in the grounds of the home of Rudyard Kipling, where he often sat and dreamed up his literary characters and genius.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
From an Antipodean perspective, such a classic 'English' postcard scene. Favourite
July 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful reflection and a lovely place
July 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
How lovely this is
July 21st, 2023  
