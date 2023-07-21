Sign up
Previous
Photo 1961
If....
The Mill and Millpond at Batemans, in the grounds of the home of Rudyard Kipling, where he often sat and dreamed up his literary characters and genius.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
4
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1961
photos
92
followers
70
following
537% complete
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st July 2023 2:57pm
Suzanne
ace
From an Antipodean perspective, such a classic 'English' postcard scene. Favourite
July 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful reflection and a lovely place
July 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is
July 21st, 2023
