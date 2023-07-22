Previous
Tendrils by gaf005
Photo 1962

Tendrils

This giant artichoke in flower is an excellent specimen with the added bonus of a visiting bee.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson
Brilliant. We used to grow these, the bees love them
July 22nd, 2023  
Cathy
Beautiful! I’ve never seen an artichoke in bloom!
July 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne
I love the artichoke flower. great shot
July 22nd, 2023  
