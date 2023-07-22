Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1962
Tendrils
This giant artichoke in flower is an excellent specimen with the added bonus of a visiting bee.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1962
photos
92
followers
70
following
537% complete
View this month »
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st July 2023 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant. We used to grow these, the bees love them
July 22nd, 2023
Cathy
Beautiful! I’ve never seen an artichoke in bloom!
July 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I love the artichoke flower. great shot
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close