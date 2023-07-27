Previous
Who, me? by gaf005
Jackdaws, the smallest of the crow family, are actually quite cute and I was intrigued by the curious bill.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
