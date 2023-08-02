Sign up
Photo 1973
2023 08 02 Fly Feast.
One of many insects gorging on the abundant pollen. For those interested, I think it is an Eriothrix Rufomaculatus (according to my insect finder app), although it is blissfully unaware of this intricate title.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
11
1
2
365
DC-TZ200
1st August 2023 3:30pm
Corinne C
ace
Stunning macro!
August 2nd, 2023
