2023 08 02 Fly Feast. by gaf005
2023 08 02 Fly Feast.

One of many insects gorging on the abundant pollen. For those interested, I think it is an Eriothrix Rufomaculatus (according to my insect finder app), although it is blissfully unaware of this intricate title.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Stunning macro!
August 2nd, 2023  
