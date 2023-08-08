Sign up
Photo 1979
Making your mark.
Graffiti is not a modern problem, as shown by this graffiti at Bodiam Castle from 402 years ago!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
ace
often more interesting when it is really old though. An ancient church we visited recently had all the graffitti carved into the choir stalls protected as artwork of historical interest.
August 8th, 2023
