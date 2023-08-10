Previous
Surprise by gaf005
Photo 1981

Surprise

At the end of a day out with family, I felt something on my arm and looked down to see this tiny but beautiful box tree caterpillar trapped in my arm's hairs.
10th August 2023

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Cool capture.
August 10th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL - he thought your hairy arms were home :)
August 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a surprise.
August 10th, 2023  
