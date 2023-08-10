Sign up
Photo 1981
Photo 1981
Surprise
At the end of a day out with family, I felt something on my arm and looked down to see this tiny but beautiful box tree caterpillar trapped in my arm's hairs.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
3
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1981
photos
90
followers
68
following
542% complete
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Views 8
8
Comments 3
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th August 2023 6:33pm
Privacy
Larry Steager
ace
Cool capture.
August 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - he thought your hairy arms were home :)
August 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a surprise.
August 10th, 2023
