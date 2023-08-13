Previous
Gliding by gaf005
Photo 1984

Gliding

Penguins may waddle clumsily on land but once in water they are so sleek and elegant.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
