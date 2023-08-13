Sign up
Photo 1984
Gliding
Penguins may waddle clumsily on land but once in water they are so sleek and elegant.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1984
photos
