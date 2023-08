Black Humour.

In Winchelsea graveyard there was a well trodden path to the gravestone of the comedian Spike Milligan. He had once quipped that he wanted his headstone to bear the words "I told you I was ill." The diocese refused this wording but if you look carefully you will find the Gaelic words, ‘Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite’ which mean, ‘I told you I was ill’.