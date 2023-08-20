A Thousand Words

Sign up
Winchelsea church hosts some magnificent stained glass windows but this one above the high altar, of the end of time, was breath-taking in its range of vivid colours and incredible imagery.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne
Wonderful
August 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023
