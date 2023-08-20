Previous
A Thousand Words by gaf005
Photo 1991

A Thousand Words

Winchelsea church hosts some magnificent stained glass windows but this one above the high altar, of the end of time, was breath-taking in its range of vivid colours and incredible imagery.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful
August 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise