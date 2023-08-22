Previous
Look Out. by gaf005
Look Out.

There are 78 steps to the top of Vita's tower at Sissinghurst Castle National Trust, built in the 1560's. There was a steady stream of people climbing up to see the views. I wonder what he has seen.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Interesting to speculate!
August 22nd, 2023  
