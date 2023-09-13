Sign up
Photo 2015
Peace
St Mary the Virgin, visible from Battle Abbey, looks idyllic. The slab in the foreground is the place where Harold died in the Battle of Hastings. The gravestone on the left is a French memorial to King Harold.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th September 2023 4:09pm
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful place and I'd love to walk around!
September 13th, 2023
