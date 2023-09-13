Previous
Peace by gaf005
St Mary the Virgin, visible from Battle Abbey, looks idyllic. The slab in the foreground is the place where Harold died in the Battle of Hastings. The gravestone on the left is a French memorial to King Harold.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful place and I'd love to walk around!
September 13th, 2023  
