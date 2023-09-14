Sign up
Photo 2016
Erosion
Exposure to the elements over many years has created weird and wonderful shapes, patterns and textures in the window surrounds in the Dormitory at Battle Abbey.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th September 2023 3:58pm
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful textures and colours telling a story of time
September 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous textures and colour
September 14th, 2023
Speedwell
Stylish weathering!
September 14th, 2023
