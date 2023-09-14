Previous
Erosion by gaf005
Erosion

Exposure to the elements over many years has created weird and wonderful shapes, patterns and textures in the window surrounds in the Dormitory at Battle Abbey.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wonderful textures and colours telling a story of time
September 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous textures and colour
September 14th, 2023  
Speedwell
Stylish weathering!
September 14th, 2023  
