Harvest by gaf005
Photo 2029

Harvest

At the far end of the greenhouse (no entry!) was this delightful autumn scene which I was able to zoom in on.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice composition
September 27th, 2023  
