Subtle shades. by gaf005
Subtle shades.

I was struck by the sheer beauty of the hues this gorgeous rose.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wow! I have not seen one that colour
September 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous rose with an unusual color
September 28th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such an unusual colour for a rose , beautiful
September 28th, 2023  
