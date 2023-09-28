Sign up
Previous
Photo 2030
Subtle shades.
I was struck by the sheer beauty of the hues this gorgeous rose.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
25th September 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Wow! I have not seen one that colour
September 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous rose with an unusual color
September 28th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such an unusual colour for a rose , beautiful
September 28th, 2023
