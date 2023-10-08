Previous
Sunset by gaf005
Photo 2040

Sunset

The setting sun at Bexhill was spectacular this evening with its glow and array of colours.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
