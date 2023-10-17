Sign up
Previous
Photo 2049
Up and under
I seemed to have to wait an age for this bee to crawl round under the 'Kiss-me-over-the-garden-gate' before it emerged in a suitable pose for a photo.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
2
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd October 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful DOF and delightful flower!
October 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2023
