Up and under by gaf005
Photo 2049

Up and under

I seemed to have to wait an age for this bee to crawl round under the 'Kiss-me-over-the-garden-gate' before it emerged in a suitable pose for a photo.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful DOF and delightful flower!
October 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2023  
