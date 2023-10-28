Previous
Urban Beauty. by gaf005
Photo 2060

Urban Beauty.

Hanging over a high garden fence alongside a busy road, this Passion Flower is a reminder of the beauty that can be seen anywhere, even when it's dull and wet.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful colour, well spotted
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise