Previous
Ponderosa by gaf005
Photo 2061

Ponderosa

The incessant rain and intermittent sunshine has brought out the beauty in texture and colour of this Ponderosa Pine.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful texture and color
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise