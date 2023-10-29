Sign up
Photo 2061
Ponderosa
The incessant rain and intermittent sunshine has brought out the beauty in texture and colour of this Ponderosa Pine.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2061
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st October 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful texture and color
October 29th, 2023
