Previous
Photo 2115
The eve of the day
Earlier the sunset was slightly disappointing due to a bank of clouds but after a while gorgeous hues developed and so we quickly drove to Beachy Head to view it and take a photo.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
1
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd December 2023 4:46pm
Babs
ace
So beautiful. It is amazing how quickly the sky changes at sunset.
December 22nd, 2023
