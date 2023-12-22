Previous
The eve of the day by gaf005
Photo 2115

The eve of the day

Earlier the sunset was slightly disappointing due to a bank of clouds but after a while gorgeous hues developed and so we quickly drove to Beachy Head to view it and take a photo.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
So beautiful. It is amazing how quickly the sky changes at sunset.
December 22nd, 2023  
