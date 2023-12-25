Previous
Christmas Day by gaf005
Christmas Day

At the end of the Christmas morning service the Advent candles burn bright including the fifth for Christmas Day.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2023  
