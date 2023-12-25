Sign up
Photo 2118
Christmas Day
At the end of the Christmas morning service the Advent candles burn bright including the fifth for Christmas Day.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2118
photos
93
followers
70
following
580% complete
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2023
