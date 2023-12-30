Sign up
Photo 2123
Art?
This was one side of the winning entry, by Jesse Darling, in this year's Turner Prize competition. No comment!
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2123
photos
94
followers
71
following
581% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
29th December 2023 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
