Art? by gaf005
Art?

This was one side of the winning entry, by Jesse Darling, in this year's Turner Prize competition. No comment!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
