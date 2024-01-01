Previous
Coming up for air. by gaf005
Coming up for air.

A New Year's Day swim - clearly a seasoned swimmer. Not as much fun as the four women in bikinis we saw later who ran into the sea but didn't stay there long!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
January 1st, 2024  
