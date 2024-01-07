Previous
Fungi by gaf005
Photo 2131

Fungi

I was surprised to see this mushroom, which I almost trod on, when I was walking to the water's edge to see the view.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A healthy specimen
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise