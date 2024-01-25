Previous
End of the working day. by gaf005
Photo 2149

End of the working day.

Within 90 seconds of taking this shot, they were on the ground and ready for home. Phew, just in time, as it would have been a boring shot without them!
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
