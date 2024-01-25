Sign up
Previous
Photo 2149
End of the working day.
Within 90 seconds of taking this shot, they were on the ground and ready for home. Phew, just in time, as it would have been a boring shot without them!
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
25th January 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
