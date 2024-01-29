Previous
Oblivious... by gaf005
Photo 2153

Oblivious...

...to people passing by closely, to me and others taking photos, and to the beautiful sunset.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
obviously something far more important going on in his mind. Also oblivious, no doubt to the fact that he is contributing to such a lovely composition to show off the sunset.
January 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2024  
Madeleine Pennock
Nicely composed with beautiful colours!
January 29th, 2024  
amyK ace
Great scene
January 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks as though he is meditating.
January 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a lovely and serene capture.
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
So perfectly composed and captured, I love this wonderful scene.
January 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love the POV, composition and your assistant
January 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
What a beautiful calming scene with such a sense of quiet - wonderful colours Fav!
January 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured!
January 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely
January 30th, 2024  
GaryW
Beautiful!! Perhaps he was waiting for someone to leave a "tip"!
January 30th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
I love this photo!
January 31st, 2024  
