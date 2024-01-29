Sign up
Photo 2153
Oblivious...
...to people passing by closely, to me and others taking photos, and to the beautiful sunset.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th January 2024 6:52pm
Helen Jane
obviously something far more important going on in his mind. Also oblivious, no doubt to the fact that he is contributing to such a lovely composition to show off the sunset.
January 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
Nicely composed with beautiful colours!
January 29th, 2024
amyK
ace
Great scene
January 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks as though he is meditating.
January 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a lovely and serene capture.
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
So perfectly composed and captured, I love this wonderful scene.
January 30th, 2024
Brian
ace
Love the POV, composition and your assistant
January 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
What a beautiful calming scene with such a sense of quiet - wonderful colours Fav!
January 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured!
January 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
How lovely
January 30th, 2024
GaryW
Beautiful!! Perhaps he was waiting for someone to leave a "tip"!
January 30th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
I love this photo!
January 31st, 2024
