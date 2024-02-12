Previous
Snow crocus by gaf005
Snow crocus

This carpet of colourful crocuses was a stunning sight in the sunshine.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
This is glorious!
February 12th, 2024  
