Previous
Hairy by gaf005
Photo 2185

Hairy

The magnolia tree was full of buds - what will it look like in a while when they open up!?
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful close up.
March 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up. We can see the velvety envelop
March 1st, 2024  
Mallory ace
Such pretty pinks!
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise