Lumpy by gaf005
We often walk past this tree on the way to the café at Sheffield Park Gardens and never cease to be amazed by its size and shapes.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
It’s like an implosion !
March 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
March 9th, 2024  
