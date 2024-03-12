Sign up
Previous
Photo 2196
Point
Macro night at our local camera club.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
4
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2196
photos
100
followers
71
following
601% complete
View this month »
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
12th March 2024 9:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Amazing capture!
March 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 12th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
Well done! Works well in black and white!
March 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great DOF
March 12th, 2024
