Up and Away. by gaf005
Photo 2200

Up and Away.

I went up to Beachy Head to take shots of the horses I had seen grazing up there but was distracted by the powered paragliders I came across.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Peter Dulis ace
wow - exciting + dangerous at the same time
March 16th, 2024  
