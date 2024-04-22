Previous
A lonely walk by gaf005
Photo 2237

A lonely walk

On a cold afternoon with sunny intervals, there were not many enjoying a walk by the sea.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Yes it was cold this morning, but always good to get out for a walk
April 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great thinking time.
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise