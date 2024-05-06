Sign up
Previous
Photo 2251
Timeworn
I love this gnarled and hollowed out ancient tree yet I've never been happy with previous photos, but the surrounding bluebells somehow make the photo.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd May 2024 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
The pop of color from those beautiful bluebells complements the golden tones of the trunk really well. I love your capture of the gnarly details.
May 6th, 2024
