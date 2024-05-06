Previous
Timeworn by gaf005
Timeworn

I love this gnarled and hollowed out ancient tree yet I've never been happy with previous photos, but the surrounding bluebells somehow make the photo.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
The pop of color from those beautiful bluebells complements the golden tones of the trunk really well. I love your capture of the gnarly details.
May 6th, 2024  
