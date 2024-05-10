Sign up
Previous
Photo 2255
Barely a Ripple
The sea was incredibly calm on a beautiful day - a taste of summer at last!
10th May 2024
10th May 24
4
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2255
photos
104
followers
74
following
617% complete
View this month »
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th May 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Excellent lines and composition. is it in Essex somewhere?
May 10th, 2024
George
ace
@ankers70
. It’s where the Chocolate river reaches the sea in Sussex, between Eastbourne (where I live) and Brighton.
May 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. It's lovely.@gaf005
May 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the leading line of the weirs
May 10th, 2024
