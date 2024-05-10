Previous
Barely a Ripple by gaf005
Photo 2255

Barely a Ripple

The sea was incredibly calm on a beautiful day - a taste of summer at last!
10th May 2024 10th May 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Excellent lines and composition. is it in Essex somewhere?
May 10th, 2024  
@ankers70. It’s where the Chocolate river reaches the sea in Sussex, between Eastbourne (where I live) and Brighton.
May 10th, 2024  
Thankyou. It's lovely.@gaf005
May 10th, 2024  
Love the leading line of the weirs
May 10th, 2024  
