Surprise by gaf005
On a beautiful hot sunny day the last thing we expected when we went to the sea front for a walk on the promenade was to find the distance shrouded in mist, but it actually enhanced its beauty.
11th May 2024

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
