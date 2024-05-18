Sign up
Photo 2263
Unfolding
This coiled leaf is just waiting to burst open and join the rest of the giant rhubarb plant which is in full leaf and covering a huge area.
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
13th May 2024 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wow wonderful macro
May 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's a fascinating looking thing.
May 18th, 2024
