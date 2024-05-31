Previous
Mystery Photobomb by gaf005
Photo 2276

Mystery Photobomb

I have no idea what the bush is, nor the insect invader, but I liked the photo. Any clues?
31st May 2024 31st May 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A delightful close up
May 31st, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
According to google photos the insect is Bears chalk bats ( murky elected black legionnaire)
The plant might be Herbert's species, Mahonia. I emphasize the word might. ;)
May 31st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful details - bit I'm afraid i can't offer any suggestions.
May 31st, 2024  
Corinne ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise