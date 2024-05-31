Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2276
Mystery Photobomb
I have no idea what the bush is, nor the insect invader, but I liked the photo. Any clues?
31st May 2024
31st May 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2276
photos
103
followers
75
following
623% complete
View this month »
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
27th May 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A delightful close up
May 31st, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
According to google photos the insect is Bears chalk bats ( murky elected black legionnaire)
The plant might be Herbert's species, Mahonia. I emphasize the word might. ;)
May 31st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful details - bit I'm afraid i can't offer any suggestions.
May 31st, 2024
Corinne
ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The plant might be Herbert's species, Mahonia. I emphasize the word might. ;)