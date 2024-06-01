Sign up
Photo 2277
999
The air ambulance made a dramatic and welcome appearance at Eastbourne's Emergency Services Weekend.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
5
1
2
365
Canon EOS 77D
1st June 2024 12:21pm
Corinne C
ace
A great shot!
June 1st, 2024
